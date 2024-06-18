38,720 Shares in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,720 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Commvault Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,246,000 after buying an additional 61,556 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 212,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,134,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVLT opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.70 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

