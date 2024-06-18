390 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $147,633,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.43. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.