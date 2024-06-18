41,991 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $256.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

