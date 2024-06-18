4,351 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 66,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

