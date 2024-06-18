435,894 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 435,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in KeyCorp by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 86,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after acquiring an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.5 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KeyCorp

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.