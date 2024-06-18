477,735 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 477,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,011,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

