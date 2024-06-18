48,969 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $20,189,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,649,181 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 2.1 %

DPZ stock opened at $532.16 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.87 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $508.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.54.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.66.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

