500,000 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,667,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 42,416 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of HMY stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

