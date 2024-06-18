504 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Livelsberger Financial Advisory

Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV opened at $161.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.26.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

