550 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,341,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,800,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after buying an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after buying an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.