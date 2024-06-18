5,643 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in EnerSys by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in EnerSys by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.75. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $113.34.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENS

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.