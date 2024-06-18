589 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Livelsberger Financial Advisory

Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,693,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,379,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $192,896,000 after buying an additional 498,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

