59,000 Shares in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovis stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Enovis Co. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

