5,953 Shares in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XPO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

NYSE:XPO opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

