6,252 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,642,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,067,000 after buying an additional 488,052 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 868,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,007,000 after buying an additional 38,211 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 363,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,786,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $194.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.05. The firm has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

