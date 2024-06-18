694 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after buying an additional 101,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,867,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,286,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 532,800 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,764,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ameren

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.