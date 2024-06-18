694 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,379,000 after buying an additional 101,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,867,000 after buying an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,286,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 532,800 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Ameren by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,764,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
Ameren Price Performance
AEE opened at $70.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $88.72.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.
Insider Transactions at Ameren
In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
