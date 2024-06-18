8,044 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

