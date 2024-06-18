812575 (SGF.TO) (TSE:SGF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

812575 (SGF.TO) (TSE:SGF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.18. 812575 (SGF.TO) shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 73,804 shares trading hands.

812575 (SGF.TO) Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18.

812575 (SGF.TO) Company Profile

Shore Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of diamonds. The Company’s mineral property holdings include the Star Kimberlite Property (Project), which is located in the central part of Saskatchewan, Canada; the Fort a la Corne Joint Venture (FALC-JV) Property, which is located in central Saskatchewan, Canada, and Buffalo Hills Joint Venture, which is located in central Alberta, Canada.

