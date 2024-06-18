830 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Purchased by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,545.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 41,246 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 119,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 53,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 100,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

