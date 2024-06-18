8,550 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $108,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $9,894,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $9,534,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,000 shares of company stock worth $25,599,080. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMHC. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.