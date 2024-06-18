865 Shares in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Acquired by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Qiagen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Qiagen by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qiagen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of QGEN opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.91 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

