92,466 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $2,043,795.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,717 shares of company stock worth $7,141,031. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.52.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.58.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

