975 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,139,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Everest Group Stock Performance
EG stock opened at $376.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.67. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.
Everest Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.
Everest Group Company Profile
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
