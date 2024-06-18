975 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,139,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG stock opened at $376.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.67. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.31 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.