AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,958.17

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,958.17 ($24.88) and traded as high as GBX 2,120 ($26.94). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,080 ($26.43), with a volume of 13,452 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AB Dynamics Stock Down 1.0 %

AB Dynamics Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £477.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,525.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,958.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,830.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,186.44%.

AB Dynamics Company Profile



AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

