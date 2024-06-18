AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,958.17

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,958.17 ($24.88) and traded as high as GBX 2,120 ($26.94). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,080 ($26.43), with a volume of 13,452 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ABDP
AB Dynamics Stock Down 1.0 %
AB Dynamics Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.33 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,186.44%.
AB Dynamics Company Profile
AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB Dynamics
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.