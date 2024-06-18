AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $299.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

