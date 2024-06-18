AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $299.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.5% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 939.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,724,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,219,000 after acquiring an additional 208,675 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

