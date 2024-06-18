Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.90.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.