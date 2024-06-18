abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $211.18

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.18 ($2.68) and traded as low as GBX 210.12 ($2.67). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.68), with a volume of 286,430 shares traded.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £346.38 million, a PE ratio of 4,220.00 and a beta of 0.72.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 24,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at abrdn Asian Income Fund
About abrdn Asian Income Fund
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Asian Income Fund
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asian Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.