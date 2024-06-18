abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $211.18

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.18 ($2.68) and traded as low as GBX 210.12 ($2.67). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.68), with a volume of 286,430 shares traded.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 204.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £346.38 million, a PE ratio of 4,220.00 and a beta of 0.72.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 24,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at abrdn Asian Income Fund

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

In related news, insider Jane Routledge acquired 8,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,991.97 ($22,861.46). Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

