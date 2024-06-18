Accent Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.7% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $309.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

