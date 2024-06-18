Accent Capital Management LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Mastercard makes up 2.1% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.2% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 25,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $448.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $453.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,095.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total transaction of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,667,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,048,040. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

