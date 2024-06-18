Accent Capital Management LLC Invests $359,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34. The firm has a market cap of $542.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

