Accent Capital Management LLC Invests $39,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,470 shares of company stock valued at $172,557,838. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $230.49 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $223.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

