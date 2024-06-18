Accent Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,243 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $518.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

