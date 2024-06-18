Accent Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.3% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $885.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $788.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $721.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $892.20. The firm has a market cap of $841.12 billion, a PE ratio of 130.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total transaction of $159,974,677.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 192,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.77, for a total value of $159,974,677.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,208,810 shares in the company, valued at $81,490,724,273.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 567,826 shares of company stock worth $475,376,178 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $957.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

