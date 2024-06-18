Addis & Hill Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Addis & Hill Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,825,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 18.6% of Addis & Hill Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $268.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $269.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.48 and its 200 day moving average is $249.24. The stock has a market cap of $403.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

