Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVTE. BTIG Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 11,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $309,571.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,109.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,398 shares of company stock worth $2,696,369. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,881,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

