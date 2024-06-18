AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.92

AESAY (OTCMKTS:AESAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.05. AESAY shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.
AESAY Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92.
AESAY Company Profile
AES Tiete SA (Tiete) is a generator of energy. The Company’s generating complex consists of small hydroelectric power plants and power plants (SHP) totaling approximately 2,658 MW of installed capacity. The Company’s Hydroelectric Power Plants (HPP) include Agua Vermelha, Nova Avanhandava, Promissao, Bariri, Barra Bonita, Ibitinga, Euclides da Cunha, Caconde and Limoeiro, and its Small Hydroelectric Plants (SHPPs) include Mogi-Guacu, Sao Jose and Sao Joaquim.
