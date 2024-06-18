AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Holdings Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AGCO were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AGCO Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of AGCO stock opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.
AGCO Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
