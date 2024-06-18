Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Major Shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University Sells 4,707 Shares

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $15,297.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,746,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,676,284.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.11. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). On average, equities analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALRN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Brookline Capital Management raised Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

