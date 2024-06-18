Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,951 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alexander’s worth $74,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 119.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alexander’s by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alexander’s from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Alexander’s Trading Down 1.2 %

ALX opened at $210.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.35. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $237.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.04%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

