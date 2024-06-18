Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Update

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 12,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,393,000 after buying an additional 6,730,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,926 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Alkermes by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 3,012,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $55,548,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.
Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.
