Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases 830 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $12,441.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 174,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,782.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865.00.

NYSE PINE opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.52 million, a PE ratio of -384.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PINE shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading cut their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

