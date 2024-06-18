AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Up 9.4% in May

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 769,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

AMC Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AMC Networks news, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 6,459 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $105,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $888,957. Corporate insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

