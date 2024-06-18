American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Essent Group worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,678,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,025,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,326,000 after purchasing an additional 258,246 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 533.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 257,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,171,000 after purchasing an additional 216,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Essent Group by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,295,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essent Group Stock Up 1.6 %

ESNT stock opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ESNT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essent Group

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.