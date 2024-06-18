American International Group Inc. Has $10.23 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,452 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Graphic Packaging worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,681,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,540,000 after purchasing an additional 628,663 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,508 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,951,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,656,000 after buying an additional 1,134,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,241,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,629,000 after buying an additional 727,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

