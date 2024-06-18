American International Group Inc. Has $10.36 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,775 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $80,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 33.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 387,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 96,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $32.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

