American International Group Inc. Has $10.69 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,384 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of First Horizon worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Horizon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.3 %

FHN stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

