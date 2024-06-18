American International Group Inc. Has $16.69 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $21,241,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,181.85.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE CMG opened at $3,369.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,768.64 and a 1-year high of $3,384.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,724.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

