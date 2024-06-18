American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 33.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.43 and a 1 year high of $157.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.43.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.78.

Get Our Latest Report on LEA

Insider Activity at Lear

In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.