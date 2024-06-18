American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,603 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,789. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.